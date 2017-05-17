The Environment Friendly Award was given to Batangas City, also called the ‘‘Green City Batangas.’’ The award was given to the city because its

leaders prioritize the well-being of the environment. It constantly promotes love and respect to the environment by way of implementing programs and projects that protect, preserve and conserve the environment and the natural resources.



These efforts resulted to different recognitions from various environmental award-giving institutions in the regional, national and international level.

‘’We are very honored and humbled to be included in the roster of Model Cities awardees by The Manila Times,’’ said Mayor Beverly Rose Dimacuha of Batangas City.

She also added that Batangas was popularly known as Green City Batangas because of its programs pertaining to environment.

Batangas formulated and implemented its own Environment Code or the E-Code of Batangas City. It contains environmental provisions provisions on policies, programs, regulations and penalties for violations of the aforementioned.

Batangas City is also classified as a Regional Growth Center in the Calabarzon region. In 2010, Batangas City was recognized as the Most Honest and Transparent City in its Dealings and the Most Supportive City to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises by the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) Policy Center, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the German Technical Cooperation Agency (GTZ).

