Environmentalists file hazard raps vs steel firms

Environmentalists have filed complaints at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) against several industrial factories and steel mills located in the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila), Region 3 (Pampanga) and Region 11 (Davao) for various violations of the Philippine Clean Air Act including the Environmental Compliance Certificate/ Environmental Impact Assessment law.

Advertisements

Additional complaints against these same factories were also filed on Friday by Clean Air Philippines Movement Inc (Capmi) together with the Philippine Associations of Free Labor Unions at the Department of Labor and Employment for massive violations of the law on occupational safety and health hazards including other pertinent labor laws.

Capmi president Manuel Galvez named the respondents as the Melter Steel Corp., Real Steel Corp. and Wan Chiong Steel Corp. in Pampanga; the Davao Mighty Steel Corp. in Davao City; and the Metrodragon Steel Corp. in Caloocan City.

“We discovered that most of these industrial smelting plants and factories are using a bad technology imported from China in melting scrap metals. This bad technology called induction furnace results in an inefficient and incomplete combustion of recycled or scrap metal materials [used as materials in steel production]leading to massive and fatal air pollution production including toxic chemical emissions inside and outside these steel plants or mills,” Galvez said.

“This controversial technology flourished years back in China during that country’s much criticized backyard steel factory boom and it contributed much to the industrial air pollution that China is now a victim of today. The incomplete combustion process in induction furnace also results in the creation of substandard, brittle and dangerous steel products that endanger life and limbs of Filipinos when these steel products are used in the construction of buildings, residential houses and other infrastructure in our country,” he added.

“We are urgently appealing to President Rodrigo Duterte to immediately direct his government to investigate and act decisively on this new source of threat to the life and limbs of our people today,” Galvez said.

JING VILLAMENTE