EO 30 may solve Palawan power crisis

INSTEAD of building coal-fired power plant in Palawan, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is proposing to construct a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility and invoke Executive Order No. 30 to resolve power outages in the province.

Signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on June 28, EO 30 aims to speed up the procedures and requirements of developing energy-related projects in the country, with all major energy projects considered as having national significance.

A big-ticket energy project must have capital investment of at least P3.5 billion to qualify as energy project of national significance or EPNS. On top of that it must contribute to economic development and create both economic and environmental impact.

The LNG facility may entail a smaller amount of investment, but Cusi told reporters that building a power facility in the province would definitely create social impact.

DMCI Power Corp. has applied for an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) to put up a 15-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Palawan. The local government approved the project in May.

DMCI Power still needs to submit an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Last week, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian voiced dissatisfaction over a National Electrification Administration probe into the power problem hounding Palawan.

The senator, who heads the Senate energy committee, filed Senate Resolution No. 470 seeking a deeper investigation and an audit of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco).