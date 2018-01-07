Epiphany 2018: Showing God to a Godless World

Today, the second Sunday after Christmas, the Catholic Church celebrates the Epiphany or manifestation of Christ to the world. Other Christian denominations mark the event on January 6, and so did the Church before the liturgical changes after the 1960s Second Vatican Council.

So, how exactly are we supposed to show or manifest Jesus Christ to the world?

Many a homilist today would urge charity and justice toward others, so that the love of Christ would be manifest in our compassion and generosity toward the needy.

There may also be some disdain expressed toward praying to God without caring for one’s neighbor, like the priest and the Levite who didn’t help the robbery victim in the Parable of the Good Samaritan.

Helping the needy is certainly not just the hallmark of being a Christian. It is a paramount attribute of God Himself, Who satisfied the greatest needs of all: creation and salvation.

Now, what are the greatest needs in our world today?

For sure, top of the list for most people are food, clothing, shelter, and livelihood for the poor; peace for the victims of war and terrorism; healing for the gravely ill, and dignity and justice among those suffering discrimination and oppression.

When God goes missing

Did we miss anything?

Well, there’s something many people don’t miss, but is actually missing in their lives and their world.

One might say he’s a missing person whom no one misses.

Yup, for many millions of people, God is missing, yet not missed. Ask them what they need or want, and no one will point to our Father in heaven. Plainly, as nations and people rise in wealth and learning, they seem to need God less and less.

And ironically, in showing God’s love to the needy and the oppressed through acts of charity and struggles for justice, Christians may well make people think that human goodness and righteousness is all we need in this world, not Divine Mercy and Providence.

As the faithful share Christ’s Godliness with the poor and suffering, man may end up displacing God in their minds and hearts of people.

And when people have no room for God in their contented lives, then it’s like the Magi and the shepherds on Christmas night sharing a hearty meal, generous gifts, and delightful banter, with much jollity and friendship, but never paying homage to Christ.

So it is with many, if not most people in our time, especially the young generation steeped in gadgets, gimmicks and gigs, but not God.

That may be fine for our modern time. But if we truly believe what our faith preaches, this near- or even total absence of the divine in people’s thinking, feeling and living is not what Jesus lived and died for, or what He instructed His Apostles before going back to His Father.

After all, what He said was to make disciples, not democracies, of all nations, because that is the way to the greatest joy and glory God wishes for man: to join Him in divine peace and happiness forever.

Show and tell the world

So, what may well be the greatest bounty our world needs is the one it doesn’t care much about, if at all.

And the immense challenge for Christians is the very event we celebrate today: manifesting God to the world.

Show Him and tell His Good News, His Gospel.

But the problem is, once one speaks that three-letter word or anything remotely religious, the people who need to hear it turn away, roll their eyes, or change the topic.

And in some places, including big parts of America, it may even be illegal to speak of Christ, display His cross, preach His Word, or otherwise make Him known.

And manifesting our Lord may even be dangerous or deadly where Godless ideology or extremist insanity hold sway.

So, what’s a Christian seeking to share Christ supposed to do?

Well, showing Him in one’s life, as the homilist may urge, still conveys His tenets and His love, even if one may not say His name.

And telling others of what God is and has done in one’s life would not be amiss, since one is merely sharing one’s beliefs and sentiments, not imposing it on others.

In times of trouble for others, there may also be occasion to suggest praying to Jesus and asking His grace. The desperate and the distressed will not begrudge any offer of solace and succor, even from a different faith or culture.

When His law and His love are violated, one can stand up for righteousness, justice and compassion, with or without acknowledging the God, Who is the Source and Sustainer of all that goodness.

And in the mercifully few but fearsome moments when declaring our Lord and Savior would dispatch our lives and souls to Him, the holiest among us may brave blade and bullet, bid the world’s golden glitter goodbye, accept the myrrh of mortality, and offer one’s spirit as incense floating to the Almighty.

Then God willing, the souls who know Him not, will glimpse His goodness, grace and love in what we say, do, and stand for — and will wonder if they might just have need for Him. Amen.