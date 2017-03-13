Episcopal ChURCH backs Lopez as DENR chief

BONTOC, Mountain Province: The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Philippines( EDNP) in their February diocesan convention appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to stand firm in his appointment of Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Regina Lopez. The Commission on Appointments has not confirmed Lopez’s appointment. The convention also supported the order of Lopez to close 23 mining firms and cancel the Mineral Production Sharing Agreements (MPSA) of 75 mining corporations for destroying watersheds and allow restoration and rehabilitation of damaged watersheds. Participants also called on the government to ensure the livelihood of miners and other employees who will be laid off from their jobs. They forwarded a resolution noting that it is not only large-scale mining operations that destroy the environment but also small-scale mining and cement factories. The participants also overwhelmingly opposed the death penalty bill and forwarded their full opposition to extrajudicial killings.