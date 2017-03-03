ePLDT deploys SDN technology to data centers

DIGITAL business solutions provider ePLDT announced recently that it has deployed best-in-class Software Defined Networking (SDN) technology in its network of data centers as part of the company’s drive to improve customer experience.

“Businesses are looking for smarter and more agile infrastructure to support their digital transformation initiatives.

This demand is obviously brought by emerging trends such as cloud computing, mobile technology, Big Data analytics, and the rise of the Internet of Things,” Nerisse Ramos, ePLDT Group chief operating officer, said in a statement.

“We have also seen growth for geo-resiliency among enterprises which will need rapid network configuration and deployment. SDN will simplify configuration, control and management of enterprise networks,” Ramos added.

By enabling their VITRO Data Centers with SDN, the entire infrastructure can address these needs with enhanced efficiency, flexibility, and security, Ramos said.

SDN is an approach to networking in which control of network policies and resources are decoupled through a single SDN controller. Because of the open-source nature of the controller, organizations can utilize commodity hardware from multiple vendors without compromising performance.

“With this approach, traffic flow is managed through software, allowing optimization and tuning. Clients who demand certain changes and updates to their subscribed service can now receive them immediately and in an efficient manner,” explained Nico Alcoseba, PLDT/ePLDT head of Disruptive Business.

“With SDN, we can provide our services to clients faster,” said Dave Simon, ePLDT Group Chief Technology Officer.

“Our previous provisioning standard to our clients may range anywhere between 5 and 15 days depending on the scope but now with SDN, our standard services can be provisioned to customers in a matter of hours,” he added.

For the country’s leading data center services provider in the country—with 10 data centers by 2018—this shift to SDN technology is just one of the company’s many innovations in its effort to provide high-quality service and superior customer experience.

“With its benefits, we believe that SDN is the future when it comes to networking,” said Ramos. “As a pacesetter in data center management, we ensure that our facilities and systems are up-to-date. In this way, our clients are assured of service at par with global technology standards.”