ePLDT named 2017 Microsoft country partner for PH

MICROSOFT Corp. Philippines has recognized ePLDT, Inc., an industry-leading enabler of digital business solutions in the Philippines, as the 2017 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for the Philippines.

“We are honored to recognize ePLDT of the Philippines as a Microsoft Country Partner of the Year. ePLDT is a prime example of the expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions,” said Ron Huddleston, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp., on Monday.

The said award acknowledges Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions over the past year.

According to Microsoft, ePLDT excels in engaging with its local Microsoft office while showcasing innovation and business impact, driving customer satisfaction, and winning new customers.

For ePLDT, the award shows its “unwavering commitment to its customers” and its desire to “provide global-class expertise for ICT solutions in the Philippine market.”

“This accolade underlines the importance of productivity in the workplace, which we are truly proud to deliver with excellence to companies that are on their digital transformation journey,” said Nerisse Ramos, ePLDT group chief operations officer.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. ePLDT was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in the Philippines.