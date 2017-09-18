ePLDT urges small firms to tap cloud solutions

PLDT Group’s digital enterprise enabler ePLDT is urging small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to tap cloud solutions to improve their services while reducing operating costs.

In a statement on Friday, Nerisse Ramos, ePLDT Group chief operating officer, said adapting cloud technologies would contribute to the growth of companies, especially for SMBs, as this would “fill in resource gaps” and can “drastically reduce total cost of ownership.”

“Studies consistently show that the Cloud is playing and will continue to play a huge role in driving growth for the business community as companies look for better and much more affordable solutions,” she said, citing a study from International Data Corporation which showed that global spending on cloud services is projected to reach $141 billion in 2019.

“This is especially true for SMBs as it addresses common pain points and, more importantly, fills in resource gaps. Also, with a predominantly young and mobile-centric workforce, SMBs and startups stand to benefit from the Cloud,” Ramos said.

“Free of initial upfront costs, Cloud-based solutions managed by professionals can help small business owners simplify their daily operations so they can focus on growing and expanding their business. This course of action can be vital in helping SMBs compete against large enterprises,” she added.

Cloud services would enable “mass-scale computing power and minimize IT requirements and physical storage, providing significant savings,” ePLDT said.

The cloud also helps create that level of agility without the burden of acquiring more hardware or software, which for small businesses is a huge benefit, Ramos added.

ePLDT offers cloud solutions designed to fit every need of businesses.