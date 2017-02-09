Epson’s new office solutions aim to cut costs, boost productivity

CONSUMER electronics maker Epson on Wednesday showcased technological solutions to reduce cost and increase productivity while saving time during a convention that addressed the challenges faced by companies, particularly by their marketing, finance, logistics, customer service, and training departments.

“We hope that through this convention and our other undertakings for the corporate segment, we can help boost the successful integration of technology to Philippine businesses,” Ed Bonoan, head of Epson Philippines Corporation Marketing Division, said in a statement.

“This way, Epson can be a partner in making Filipino business owners pursue a global approach that will help them flourish, even with stiff competition from local and foreign providers,” he said.

Driven by its mantra of “Do more with less, quicker,” Epson introduced interactive projectors which can be connected to devices that would enable team members to input comments on their presentation.

The projector could also be used with a tracking camera for a live feed, which could be displayed live in other remote offices which have Epson projectors, cutting travel cost for businesses.

The company also introduced software to monitor ink levels of a fleet of printers inside the office, and printers which only print when tapped by a recognized ID card.

ColorWorks C7510G, ColorWorks C3510, LabelWorks LW-Z900FK and WorkForce WF-100 are printers which are designed for the labeling of different products, from small to large, with specific sizes to be customized were also showcased in the event.

Epson also introduced two printers, TM-m30 and TM-T82, for queue tickets and receipts of self-service customers.

By integrating with a camera sensor and digital signage display, Epson EB-595Wi can be used to display queue numbers and also trigger gender-specific marketing campaigns at the same time.