Erap eyes another run

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada may seek another term to be able to continue his projects and bring back the city’s “old glory.”

The 79-year-old mayor said he needs more time to continue his projects involving cleaning and beautifying the city.

“I may need to file for another candidacy so we can finish what we have started,” Estrada said in a statement. “Yes, I want to restore the old glory of Manila, the ‘Pearl of the Orient’. We don’t have much time.”

Three reclamation projects are lined up in the city — the Solar City urban center, expansion of the Manila Harbour Centre in Tondo and the New Manila Bay International Community, a residential and commercial hub.

“The city government will not spend a single centavo in these projects, so I thank President Duterte for approving all these three reclamation ventures,” Estrada said.

Estrada is currently on his second term as mayor of Manila and is eligible for a third and final term.

Kenneth Hernandez