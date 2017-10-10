ERC chairman dismissed for misconduct

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has sacked Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jose Vicente Salazar, who was found guilty of simple and grave misconduct.

The Office of the President, in an October 6 order signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, said Salazar approved contracts without bidding and extended power supply deals without the knowledge of other commission members.

Salazar committed “serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and grave misconduct,” as well as “usurpation of the authority of the ERC as a collegial quasi-judicial body,” it said.

Salazar was said to have influenced or exerted undue pressure on bids and awards committee members on the procurement of several items, including a corporate audiovisual presentation, in violation of Republic Act (RA) 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

He was also found to have violated RA 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 for “illegally appointing ERC officers and personnel” without the approval of the regulator’s commissioners, and the necessary qualifications and eligibilities.