MALACANANG has suspended Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairman Jose Vicente Salazar for four months due to “insubordination.”

Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Banaag announced the suspension during a press conference on Thursday.

“As of this time, on ERC chairman Jose Vicente Salazar, the Office of the Executive Secretary, in his decision dated August 2, 2017, finds Energy Regulatory Commission chairman and CEO Jose Vicente Salazar guilty of insubordination,” Banaag told reporters.

“Thus, Mr. Salazar is meted out the penalty of suspension for a period of four months without pay. So that’s insofar as Commissioner Jose Vicente Salazar is concerned,” she added.