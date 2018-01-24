ERC, consumer groups tackle CSP, power deals

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) recently met with various consumer groups to hear their concerns and discuss major issues affecting the Philippine power sector.

In a statement, the agency said ERC Chairman and CEO Agnes Devanadera discussed with representatives from the Freedom from Debt Coalition (FDC) and the United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC) on Friday the competitive selection process (CSP) and the power-supply agreements of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) pending before the regulator.

The groups also gave Devanadera some documents to apprise and help her in addressing their concerns, including lowering electricity rates. They also sought her response to the position papers they submitted to the ERC.

“We will take their issues into consideration, but we also have to manage their expectations, considering the fact that there is a pending case before the Supreme Court on the CSP,” said Devanadera, who described the dialogue as positive.

The ERC will hold similar forums in the future, she added. These will focus on performance-based regulation and other regulatory concerns.

“Our (ERC’s) doors are open, and we expect that consumer groups will go along with these forums with an open mind and understanding that each of us has a role to play in order to have checks and balances in our regulatory system,” the agency chief said.

The meeting came after consumer groups and civil society organizations protested in front of ERC offices on January 15.

They claimed that the four ERC commissioners the Office of the Ombudsman suspended for one year without pay last month—Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Alfredo Non, Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit and Geronimo Sta. Ana—continued to perform their duties.

They demanded that the commissioners’ suspension be enforced.

The commissioners, as well as former ERC Chairman Jose Vicente Salazar, allegedly gave undue favor to the power deals of Meralco and its sister companies by exempting them from the CSP in 2016.