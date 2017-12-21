ERC execs suspended for favoring Meralco

Office of the Ombudsman has suspended former Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jose Vicente Salazar and four ERC commissioners over the controversial power supply agreements (PSAs).

Its ruling stemmed from the allegation of giving undue favor to Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and its sister companies by exempting the entities from the competitive selection process (CSP) in 2016.

The office slapped Salazar and ERC Commissioners Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Alfredo Non, Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit and Geronimo Santa Ana with one-year suspension without pay as they were found guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Since he was dismissed from office in October, Salazar’s suspension is convered into a fine in the amount equivalent to his salary for six months and “may be deductible from respondents’ retirement benefits, accrued leave credits or any receivables from their offices.”

The Ombudsman also orders filing cases against the respondents for violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

“Causing any undue injury to any party, including the government, or giving any private party any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of his official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence. This provision shall apply to officers and employees of offices or government corporations charged with the grant of licenses or permits or other concessions,” the law states.

The ERC was earlier accused of moving the deadline to conduct the competitive procedure, which enabled Meralco to seal PSAs with seven generation firms.

“Respondents, in the exercise of their official regulatory functions, have given unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference to Meralco and other companies,” the order said, adding they were not qualified to file their PSA applications for not complying with the bidding process.

According to the Ombudsman, the “gross inexcusable negligence of respondents benefited 38 more companies who were able to enter into PSAs and file them with [the]ERC without complying with the CSP requirement.”

This resulted in circumventing the government policy mandating the CSP and “denied the consumers the ‘opportunities to elicit the best price offers and other PSA terms and conditions from suppliers.’”

Meralco has repeatedly refuted allegations of closing “midnight deals,” saying all its power accords undergo due process.

The September 29 decision, which was signed on December 11, leaves Agnes Devanadera as the sole official of the regulatory body.

Devanadera was named to the post by the Duterte administration on November 24.

“Considering that the ERC is under the executive department, the commission will be seeking guidance from the Office of the President relative to the recently released Ombudsman decision especially that this will have a significant impact not only [on]the electricity consumers but to the economy as well,” ERC spokesman Florensinda Digal told reporters in a text message.

The Office of the President, in an October 6 order signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, sacked Salazar as he was found guilty of simple and grave misconduct over allegations of corruption and irregularities pertaining to appointments of some officials.

Salazar was also found guilty of approving contracts without bidding and extending power supply deals without the knowledge of other commission members.