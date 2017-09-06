ERC gets P1,000 budget

The House of Representatives has given the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) a budget of P1,000 for next year.

The House is conducting plenary debates on the proposed 2018 national budget.

“Mr. Speaker, I am here to sponsor the budget of the ERC and we are sponsoring a budget of P1,000 for the ERC for the year 2018,” Zamboanga Rep. Celso Lobregat said on Tuesday.

This prompted Buhay Party-list Rep. Jose “Lito” Atienza Jr. to ask if Lobregat was moving to scrap the ERC’s whole budget.

Lobregat answered in the negative and said that he was moving for a P1,000- budget.

“The minority is very proud to be part of that motion. We support it, we second the motion,” Atienza, senior deputy minority leader, said.

The motion was approved.

Davao City Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles said the ERC’s failure to resolve the controversies prompted lawmakers to give the agency a puny budget.

“[T]here was a general sentiment among members of the House of Representatives that the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) really needs to fix a lot of problems besetting their office so the Speaker and the House saw it fit to give them a P1,000 budget,” he said.

“The ERC has up to the end of the budget process to resolve the issues and controversies hounding their office in order that Congress might reconsider restoring their budget. But until then, they will have a P1,000 budget,” Nograles, who leads the House committee on appropriations, said.