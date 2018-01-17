ERC head warns of blackouts

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Tuesday warned that the country could be hit by massive blackouts because the regulatory body needs commissioners to act on rate petitions that may hinder power distribution utilities from selling electricity, the agency’s chairman and chief executive officer Agnes Devanadera said Tuesday.

During the Senate energy committee hearing on Senate Bill 1940, also known as the Energy Regulatory Commission Governance Act of 2017, Devanadera said pending applications before the ERC amount to P1.588 trillion.

The projection includes the equivalent monetary value of capital expenditures (capex) of P384.5 billion, point-to-point transmission of P2.2 billion, sale of sub-transmission cases of P0.9 billion, and the accrued interest of feed-in tariff allowances (FiT-all) of P526.7 million.

The ERC needs at least three members to constitute a quorum and to enable the agency to adopt any ruling, order, resolution, or decision, as well as perform other functions to exercise its quasi-judicial and quasi-legislative functions.

In December last year, the Ombudsman suspended for one year former ERC chairman and Jose Vicente Salazar and four commissioners over the controversial power supply agreements (PSAs) of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) with its sister companies.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi admitted that the suspension of these officials may delay power projects.

“However, we will see to it that this will not have any significant impact in the short and medium term,” he said.

The Energy chief said the implementation of the Power Development Plan covering the medium and long-term up to 2040 will continue.

Devanadera and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on President Rodrigo Duterte to appoint at least two ERC commissioners to avert a paralysis in the energy sector.

Gatchalian said the Energy department assured him that there is a surplus of power supply.

“The problem is where is the surplus of supply? Because we have to match now the location and the surplus,” the senator, who heads the Senate energy committee, noted.

He explained that if Mindanao has a power shortage, it will be impossible to dispatch electricity from Luzon to

Mindanao.

“That’s why we were asking the Energy Department on the contingency measures especially for the next six months as power usage normally increases by almost 20 to 30 percent depending on the situation,” he said.