‘ERC needs acting commissioners’

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian has urged Malacañang to appoint “acting” commissioners in the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) during the period of the suspension of four of its current officials to avoid disruption in the approval of pending energy projects.

The Ombudsman suspended for one year without pay commissioners Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Alfredo Non, Josefina Patricia Magpala-Asirit and Geronimo Sta. Ana after they were found guilty of not implementing the Competitive Selection Process (CSP), which unduly favored some electric utilities.

“The vacuum of leadership in ERC could result to a standstill in the operations of the collegial body. This will in turn have an effect on our future power supply, resulting to the possibility of blackouts,” Gatchalian said.

“In this light, I’m urging Malacanang to appoint acting commissioners to perform the duties of the suspended Commissioners as soon as possible,” said Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy.

The suspension of the four commissioners stemmed from a complaint filed by members of Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas on November 2016 that questioned the deferment of CSPs in early 2016, and for granting seven Power Supply Agreements (PSA) of the Manila Electric Company, despite the period of suspension of the CSPs.

The ERC is the electric power industry regulator composed of four commissioners and one chairperson.

The senator said the ERC, as a collegial body, requires the presence of three members in order to issue orders, decisions and resolutions.

In this situation, the absence of four of its members leaves the body “powerless in making decisions critical to the energy sector,” Gatchalian said.

“Its chair Agnes Devanadera was appointed just this November and will serve the unexpired term of Jose Vicente Salazar until July 2022,” he added.

He noted that Executive Order No. 292 or Administrative Code of 1987, grants the President the power to temporarily designate a competent person or any official currently in active government service to perform the functions of an official working in the Executive branch who is unable to perform his duties.

In which case, President Rodrigo Duterte’s temporary designation should not exceed a period of one year, the senator said.

Gatchalian also said the Supreme Court in a 2011 case, General vs Urro, ruled the President has the power to make acting or temporary appointments, as long as he is not prohibited by the Constitution or by the law in order to prevent a hiatus in the discharge of official functions.

“We want to ensure that ERC would continue its service despite the suspension ordered on most of its Commissioners. At present, the total value of all pending applications for ERC approval is P1.5 trillion,” he added.