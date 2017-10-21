ERC reiterates opposition to SC order

A Supreme Court-issued restraining order against the retail competition and open access (RCOA) scheme is hampering competition and customer choice, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said.

In a document provided to reporters, the regulator said that while it was complying with the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued in February this year, it had “been unable to process applications for new licenses previously filed, as well as applications for renewal.”

“This situation effectively bars the entry of new players in the electric power industry,” the ERC said.

It said that 14 license applications were pending, seven of which are new requests. Out of the seven applications for renewal, five have already expired.

The ERC said it had received inquiries and letters of concern pertaining to the renewal of licenses.

“These RES (retail electricity suppliers) contended that the non-issuance of a RES licenses would greatly affect their operations and likewise put the contestable customers who they have effective contracts with at a disadvantage,” the regulator added.

ERC data show that a total of 144 contestable customers, with an aggregate demand of 267.16 megawatts (MW), stand to be affected by the non-renewal of such licenses.

While the TRO remains in effect, the Energy department last month sought comments on proposed RCOA guidelines that call for the voluntary participation of customers with an average demand of at least 750 kilowatts (kW) in the retail market and lower the consumption threshold to 500kW.

The draft also offers clarity in engaging distribution utilities (DUs) as RES.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has sought a legal opinion from the Office of the Solicitor General regarding the release of the rules.

“We asked for a legal opinion from the OSG on how we proceed. Are we going to be in contempt if we issue a circular lowering the threshold but making it voluntary?” he asked last month.