ERC resolving cases, applications faster

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is resolving applications and cases pending in the last four months more quickly as part of a zero-backlog program established by its chief last year.

So far, the agency has approved 16 power supply agreements (PSAs) and seven capital expenditure (capex) applications amounting to P1.15 billion. This corresponds to permit fees totaling P8.6 million and 25 decisions and show-cause orders.

It also issued policies aimed at lowering the electricity rates of distribution utilities, upgrading distribution-management standards, and protecting consumers’ welfare.

These are the rules on the system loss cap for distribution utilities and the performance incentive scheme; resolution adopting amendments to the rules for the distribution for net settlement surplus; resolution approving the 2017 edition of the Philippine Distribution Code; and rules supplementing the switching and billing process and adopting a disconnection policy for contestable customers.

“The past four months [have been]truly challenging, but we were able to achieve significant accomplishments with the valuable contributions of the commissioners,” ERC Chairman Agnes Devanadera said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency has participated in legislative measures that led to its creation of a legislative liaison unit to coordinate and monitor proposed measures with regulatory implications.

It also established a disciplinary and investigating committee to probe disciplinary administrative cases against ERC employees, in accordance with Section 34 of the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service (RACCS).

The agency also streamlined its work processes by developing, with the assistance of the World Bank, an online platform to improve regulatory efficiency and manage regulatory work better.

Called the ERC Webportal for Interactive and Systematic Exchange (eWISE), the platform between regulated entities and the agency seeks to manage submissions and track regular filings, requests for approvals, and other requirements. It will be launched next month.