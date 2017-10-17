ERC to rule on Meralco contracts before yearend

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) hopes to decide on seven power supply agreements (PSAs) entered into by Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) within the year.

“Hopefully, barring any other complications, we should be able to consider a lot of the issues that have been put forth on the [PSAs] that are before us,” ERC Commissioner Josefina Patricia Magpale-Asirit said on Monday.

The PSAs with Redondo Peninsula Energy Inc., St Raphael Power Generation Corp., and Atimonan One Energy Inc. are now under deliberation but the those with Global Luzon Energy Development Corp., Mariveles Power Generation Corp., and Central Luzon Premiere Power Corp. haven’t been discussed as environmental compliance certificates (ECCs) still have to be submitted.

The ERC initially denied the petitions for intervention by several groups “considering the length of time which had already elapsed after the initial hearing of the subject Meralco PSA applications.”

The regulator later admitted the groups as oppositors and stressed that the deals had yet to be approved.

Provisional approval was granted to Panay Energy Development Corp. because it would be beneficial to “have a continuing stable power supply than have rotating brownouts, which is more damaging to the economy,” the ERC said.

The ERC had vowed in July to act on the pending Meralco PSAs within three months at the prodding of legislators.

Asirit, however, said decisions were delayed due to “certain intervening events.”