Erdogan sends Turkey to snap polls on June 24

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called snap elections for June 24, bringing the polls forward by a year-and-a-half to accelerate the transition to a new system critics fear will lead to one-man rule. The announcement by the strongman leader, who has ruled his country since 2003, upended the political timetable in Turkey which had been set to vote in simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections on November 3, 2019. The elections are especially significant as afterwards a new executive presidency—agreed in a 2017 referendum but denounced by the opposition as giving the president authoritarian powers—will come into force. Analysts said Erdogan was looking to profit at the ballot box from surging nationalist sentiment, as Turkey presses an operation in Syria, before possibly tougher economic times set in. The new timetable means that Turkey will also vote in the polls under the state of emergency imposed since the July 15, 2016 failed coup aimed at ousting Erdogan. Parliament on Wednesday approved the emergency staying in place for another three months.

AFP