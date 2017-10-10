Erick San Juan writes 30

Journalist Erick San Juan died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, October 8.

This was confirmed by his son EJ in a Facebook post.

“Hi, everyone, I am the son of your brother, Erick San Juan. Today, he has already joined our Creator around 5 pm this afternoon. [Let us] pray for his soul,” EJ said.

San Juan served as an editor-in-chief of weekly publication OpinYon and was one of the organizers of the weekly breakfast forum at Rembrandt held every Friday.

In a succeeding Facebook post, EJ said that his father’s wake will be held at the Aeternum Chapel of the Heritage Park in Taguig City. Mourners who wish to condole with the family can visit on Tuesday, October 10.