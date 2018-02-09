Erik Santos sings with his idols

Erik Santos is thrilled to be working with Original Pilipino Music icons in Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid for the Valentine concert #paMORE.

“I am beyond grateful that my singing idols agreed to have me in this concert,” Erik humbly said at the talented foursome’s interview in Seda Hotel this week. “This is a blessing and wonderful opportunity for me, and this might not happen again in the near future so I just want to enjoy the moment with them onstage.”

Clearly overwhelmed, Erik added, “I consider this a high point in my young career as a singer. If you talk about Martin, Ogie and Regine, you’re talking about longevity in the business. If I could accomplish even half of what they have done in their careers, I would be so lucky.”

* * *

Former Gwapings member Jao Mapa is back in the movies as part of the cast of “Fatima: Ang Tunay na Yaman.” He plays the role of a priest who witnesses in the life of a little girl named Fatima, portrayed by new child actress Princess Leah Marie Dinson.

Asked if he believes in miracles, the actor replied in the affirmative.

“Every time we encounter setbacks in life, we’re able to bounce back and that in itself is a miracle,” he said.

It was in mid-2017 that filming started for this movie, which was intended as the country’s tribute to the centennial celebration of the Lady o Fatima’s apparition in Portugal. The production encountered delays, however, because of typhoons and floods that hit the movie’s location.

“Through prayers and the cooperation of the cast and staff, we finally completed this movie directed by Jigz Recto and our premiere night is scheduled on Sunday, February 11 at the SM North Edsa,” said producer Marilou Dinson of Crownstar Event and Talent Management.

Fatima: Ang Tunay na Yaman also stars Liz Alindogan, Malu Barry, Gino Ilustre, Angela Ruiz and Token Lizares, with the special participation of movie writer Mercy Lejarde.