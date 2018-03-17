APOLOGY: I miswrote when I said in my March 16, 2018 column: “How many justices have not all too publicly shown an anti-CJ bias? They could be the only ones left to decide. No way the majority required in impeachment could be attained. The Constitution speaks of a qualified majority in that `. . . [n]o person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two-thirds of all the members of the Senate.’ Art. XI, Sec. 3(6). That would be 16 of out 23. Since Justices Peralta, de Castro, Jardeleza, Martires and Tijam have virtually publicly prejudged Sereno, as unfit, they have no choice but to recuse themselves, rescuing the CJ, willy-nilly. It is not seen how the rest could get the 2/3 vote, out of 23, or even of 12, if those named are not included in reckoning the 2/3.”

I should not have confused court voting (one-half plus one is the norm) with Senate voting (qualified majority, 2/3, in impeachment).

