The erratum that may just rear a genius

THIS erratum was immediately posted in the comments space for yesterday’s column soon after I noticed the mistake, but I am reiterating this here to make sure it reaches the entirety of the intended audience.

In yesterday’s “Thanks to me, China has become the world’s largest economy,” the last sentence of the sixth paragraph reads: “If the driver of King Franz Ferdinand had not made the wrong turn in that Vienna visit parade in 1917 and thereby gone right into the direct path of the assassin, the king would not have been assassinated and World War I would not have taken place.” This is the initial wrong draft of the sentence which after checking with data from the Internet I had corrected to: “If the driver of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria had not taken the wrong turn in that Sarajevo visit motorcade in 1914 and thereby gone right into the path of his assassin, the archduke could not have been assassinated and World War I would not have taken place.” And it is this corrected version which was attached to the message of submission of my manuscript sent to the Manila Times Opinion desk. Checking again now the documents file of my computer, it is indeed this corrected version that stays there – evidencing that it is the version that had been clicked on for attachment to the submission message. Why the replaced wrong draft was still attached instead just boggles my computer-illiterate mind.

How could I have attached a file that was no longer there?

Would an expert, if one happens to be my reader, explain this cyber-tech mystery. It’s driving me crazy. Much as I hate it, my column today again becomes an erratum. It’s no longer just a blooper which after all is one entertaining reading. It’s getting crazy I think.

An erratum to an erratum just achieves the effect of a double-negative. This is a no-no in many fields. In penology, doublejeopardy is not allowed. Nor does morality allow doublestandard, the underworld double-cross, and human relations double-faced.

But, hey, wait. In mathematics, multiplying a negative by another negative derives a positive result. Invoking this mathematical principle, this my erratum to an erratum must become something great.

On this particular insight on the start of the First World War, my initial general imageries of the event were those of “Franz Ferdinand,” a monarch or some such, “Vienna” in its association with “Austria,” and comedienne actress Beverly Salviejo, for the tonal affinity of her surname to Sarajevo, the place of Franz Ferdinand’s assassination in Bosnia and Herzegovina, wherever that is. In Mao Zedong’s book On Practice, such general imageries are categorized into what he calls the perceptual stage of knowledge. He clarifies that knowledge at this stage is not yet true knowledge but must undergo testing in practice for it to qualitatively transform to the conceptual stage, the stage of true knowledge.

In citing the Franz Ferdinand assassination, I seemed to have not leaped out of that perceptual stage of knowledge so that what I initially drafted were the general imageries I had of the event as gleaned from initial readings. It is inevitable that in writing out those imageries I hardly pause to fact-check, carried as I am – as all writers always are – by the powerful flow of thought. James Joyce, of the latter-day clique of world literary geniuses, was among the most noted practitioners of this method called the stream of consciousness, a kind of writing which as showcased in his novels Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man and Ulysses dispenses with all grammatical pauses – no periods, commas, and all other punctuation marks.

But I suppose the stream of consciousness cannot dispense with the need to verify facts, for though the flow of thought goes on unperturbed, a virtual alarm bell rings at each point in my writing where such a need presents itself. That bell rang when I touched on the circumstances of Franz Ferdinand’s assassination. True enough when, after finishing the draft, I proceeded to check facts, Franz Ferdinand was clarified as an archduke not a king, visited Sarajevo not Vienna in 1914, not 1917, when he was shot to death together with his wife, Duchess Sophie.

In Mao’s theory, my knowledge of the archduke’s assassination had done the qualitative leap to the conceptual stage, the true knowledge, finally inputted and saved in the manuscript – forever replacing the wrong draft that presumably should have been consigned to the recycle bin. No, in fact had been deleted completely. That the same wrong draft found itself being attached to the sent manuscript and woefully seeing print seems to indicate that Mao had failed to reckon that in the cyber age, knowledge has taken on a level higher than conceptual.

It is getting eerie. I don’t know how this should reconcile now with the Aristotelean wisdom uttered in the ancient times: “The apex of all knowing is to know that you know nothing.”

I can’t help recalling a discussion I had with Mentong Laurel just recently. He almost struck me as a paranormal. He said knowledge is not stored in man’s mind.

“Where?” I asked.

He threw his hands here and there, around.

“It’s there… here… there…”

“That’s why there are cases where practical idiots suddenly turn geniuses,” he said. “They get great ideas that otherwise are not within their mental capacities.”

At any rate, the matter seems to justify belaboring the audience with this much of an erratum to an erratum. I believe I have stumbled upon a quality about the cyber technology which I may share for the benefit of others. In my present state of computerilliteracy I am not one to elaborate in detail what that cyber quality is, though certainly I will endeavor to learn its real impact. But to the experts, this erratum must already offer a hint that the cyber technology has still got a lot to be discovered about.