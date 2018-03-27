Erring STL operators face closure – Balutan

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan on Monday said the Board has strengthened the Small Town Lottery’s (STL) by revising the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) in line with the President’s all-out war against illegal gambling.

Balutan said there will be a temporary slowing down of revenues from the STL because some Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) will be sanctioned or terminated for violations of the IRR.

“The revenue collections would be definitely affected by these changes as the PCSO Board has reviewed and revised the IRR to suit up with the prevailing situation,” Balutan said.

The PCSO earned almost P4 billion from January to February from 85 STL corporations.

Balutan said some delinquent AACs will be terminated for repeated violations of the IRR.

He refused to identify the AACs that will be terminated.

“I do not want to pre-empt the collegial decision of the Board. What I can say for now is it is about time to revise the STL-IRR although it has been running only for more than a year. We have to strengthen the IRR to become effective in eradicating jueteng, masiao, swertres, peryahan ng bayan, and all forms of illegal numbers game,” Balutan said.

He added that the board will accept applications and will hasten the bidding process to replace the terminated AACs.

Balutan warned of the possible resurgence of illegal numbers games in areas where STL operations will be closed.

But he expressed confidence that sales will pick up soon.

“We are plugging the loopholes of the current IRR to strengthen our revenue collection. Some AACs are underdeclaring their Presumptive Monthly Retail Receipt and there seems to be flaws in the reporting system,” he said.

He admitted though that the board is now thinking of ways and means on how the PCSO could collect from AACs that have a shortfall in their PMRR.

“If we immediately terminate their authority to play STL their company might just fold up and we can no longer collect from them. We must think of ways and means on how we could collect, after all, the money they owe is a debt to the government that needs to be collected,” Balutan said.