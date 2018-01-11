Escaped inmate from Quezon City jail rearrested

AN 18-year-old detainee who previously escaped a jail in Quezon City was rearrested on Thursday, police said.

JR Manangcil was caught at Bartzkie Apartelle in Litex Road, Payatas at 3 p.m. with a woman identified only as Rosanna who then reported him to the authorities.

“Dati niyang kababata itong naging dahilan para mahuli siya mg mga awtoridad,” Supt. Emerlito Moral, Quezon City jail warden, told The Manila Times.

(She was a childhood friend, which paved the way for his rearrest by authorities.)

Recovered from Manangcil were a toy gun, car keys, and pictures of his mom.

Manangcil, who was charged for violating Republic Act 6539 or the Anti-carnapping Law and section 28 in Relation to RA 10591 or Illegal Possession of Firearms, escaped on December 17, just 10 days after he was first brought to the city jail.

Manangcil, who was alone in his dormitory at the time, managed to jump over the city jail’s perimeter fence at around 3 a.m.

His escape led to the suspension of his jail guards: Senior Insp. David Jambalos, SJ01 Dominador Zacarias, JO2 Antonio Ravago, JO1 Verdion Sayson, JO1 Ronnie Abugadie, JO1 Jhomer Balila and SJO4 Remegino Mina

Moral added that to prevent the incident from happening again, authorities will employ stronger security measures.

“Magdadagdag kami ng tao talaga…pangalawa, irereinforce namin ang additional barbed wires around the area para mas tumaas ‘yung elevation,” the warden added.

(We will really add people . . . second, we will reinforce security with additional barbed wires around the area.) GLEE JALEA