Escaped prisoners returned to overcrowded Indonesia jail

PEKANBARU, Indonesia: Indonesian security forces have rounded up most of the inmates who escaped during a mass breakout from an overcrowded prison on Sumatra island, police said on Saturday. More than 200 inmates broke out of the jail in Pekanbaru city after they were let out of their cells to pray on Friday. Almost 80 were quickly recaptured after the incident, and on Saturday the majority had been rounded up. “So far 209 inmates have been recaptured or surrendered willingly, many have returned to their cells,” local police spokesman Guntur Aryo Tejo told Agence France-Presse.

AFP