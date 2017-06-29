SENATOR Francis Escudero said depositors of the Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) who took advantage of the system’s glitch and withdrew money not legally theirs may face civil liability for “unjust enrichment.”

“It appears that those whose deposit increased (due to the glitch) withdrew the amount. So, I asked (BPI) how the bank would treat this case. How will BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) treat this because it is clear that you know if that is your money or not,” he said in a forum.

“It is clear that some depositors took advantage of such error which according to the Civil Code qualifies as ‘unjust enrichment.’ It means it does not belong to you.

Escudero added, “You must not gain from the bank’s system glitch. That is our concern right now.”

BPI experienced a technical glitch this June that resulted in either huge deposits or debits in its clients’ accounts.

At a Senate hearing, BPI admitted that the glitch was due to “human error”.

