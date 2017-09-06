Escudero refuses House bill renaming Sorsogon college after late father out of ‘delicadeza’

SENATOR Francis “Chiz” Escudero said on Wednesday that he was not inclined to support a bill passed by the House of Representatives seeking to rename the Sorsogon State College after his late father.

Escudero said that while his family appreciated the move of the House to rename the institution after the late congressman Salvador Escudero 3rd, he could not support it out of “delicadeza”.

House Bill 6203, which was approved on third and final reading at the lower House, also seeks to convert the Sorsogon State College into a state university.

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariňas, during the period of amendments, also moved that the educational institution be named after former congressman Escudero, which got the support of the majority.

“I will not and cannot adopt the same as transmitted to the Senate for conflict of interest. I will refer the bill back to its original form as filed,” said Escudero, chairman of the Senate committee on education, arts and culture.

The senator added that he would not adopt the bill in its present form and would instead refer the proposal back to its original form or converting the Sorsogon State College to be known as Sorsogon State University.

“I am throwing my support all the way for the conversion of this gem of an educational institution in my province. It has already earned its rightful place to be confirmed a university status by producing top-notch graduates who can compete globally. But I will not, during my term in the Senate, advocate to name a government project after my father or any relative for that matter,” added Escudero.

Sorsogon State College has been granted its present status from an arts and trades college through a measure introduced by Sen. Escudero’s father in 1993. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA