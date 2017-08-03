SENATOR Francis Escudero dared Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon to identify the alleged politicians who tried to meddle in the operations of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) instead of making “shotgun” accusations.

Faeldon berated some politicians, whom he did not name, for allegedly exerting pressure on him to appoint certain individuals in specific posts at the BOC.

“He should name names and not issue a shotgun accusation. If indeed it is corruption, then he should name them and file cases against them if he is indeed serious in cleaning up his bureau,” Escudero said.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro and Rep. Prospero Pichay have admitted to recommending some individuals to be posted in certain offices at the BOC.

President Rodrigo Duterte will wait first for Congress’ report on its investigation into the smuggling of P6.4-billion worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in May before acting on some calls to remove Faeldon for his alleged failure to stop its entry at the Port of Manila.

The illegal drug shipment, totaling 604 kilograms, was later recovered during a raid at a warehouse in Valenzuela City. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO