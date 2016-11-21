Esmero, Jacinto lead MOS awardees

University of the Philippines Integrated School’s Charize Juliana Esmero and University of the East’s Jerard Dominic Jacinto led the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in the 104th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool in Manila.

Esmero topped the girls’ 13-year category while Jacinto dominated the boys’ 15-over division in the tournament supported by The Manila Times. They also bagged the President’s Trophy plums after earning highest FINA points in their respective pet events.

Esmero got 560 points in ruling the 100m backstroke (1:10.50) while Jacinto registered 619 when he took the 100m backstroke gold medal in 1:00.94. They both earned P1,500 cash reward.

Also claiming MOS trophies were Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque (girls’ 10-year), Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy (boys’ 9-year), Lee Grant Cabral of Diliman Preparatory School (boys’ 10-year) and Aubrey Tom of International Learning School of Cainta (girls’ 9-year).

The other MOS winners are Richelle Callera (6-under), Zabelle Eugenio (7), Francesca Barretto (8), Kyla Soguilon (11), Hannah Sanchez (12), Isabel Baclig (14) and Julianne Torres (15-over) in girls, and Aishel Evangelista (6-under), Charles Janda (7), Trump Luistro (8), Jennuel De Leon (11), Laurence Macapagal (12), Andrew Alcantara (13) and Aristeo Marquez (14) in boys.

Thirty-one new records were established in the two-day meet including five from Evangelista, four from Sanchez, three from Esmero and Soguilon, and two from Jacinto, Mojdeh and Richelle Callera.

Dula, Baclig, Tom, Ronnel Alcantara, Urielle Buna, Andrea Barin, Tim Bernal, Erika Flamiano, Drew Magbag and Marcus De Kam notched one record each.

Aquaspeed Sailfish bagged the overall title with 1,138 points followed by Diliman Preparatory School with 486 and Tarlac Mako Shark with 451.

Rounding up the Top 10 are Joey Andaya Seagulls (432), Club Manila East (389), Aklan (361), Navotas (316), Golden Stags (312), Mt. Alban Legends (298) and Marikina Aqua Bears (262).

“These are the products of our hard work. We will continue searching for talented swimmers who will be given a chance to represent our country in some major international competitions. We will give them proper exposure to upgrade their standards,” said PSL President Susan Papa.