Espenido testifies against Kerwin Espinosa over drug raps

KERWIN Espinosa, son of the late Leyte mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., and Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido met face to face on Friday at a local court where the young Espinosa was facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and illegal drugs.

At the start of the pre-trial at Branch 26 of the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC), Espenido shook Espinosa’s hand before taking the witness stand to testify on the raid on July 2016 in the home of the Espinosas where 200 grams of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) were seized.

Espinosa denied that his family owned the illegal drug that was found in their house, saying: “It has been their (police) practice to plant scenarios to achieve their goals.”

Espinosa pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges filed against him, and once again claimed his innocence.

He was charged with violating Section 5 Article 2 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act 9165) after a police raid in his residence in Binolho village in Albuera on July 28, 2016, yielded illegal drugs and assorted firearms.

The young Espinosa is also facing separate cases for illegal possession of explosives and firearms before Judge Marivic Balisi-Umali of the Manila RTC Branch 20.

Meanwhile, Judge Silvino Pampilo Jr. ordered Espenido and his men to explain why they failed to show up at the trial hearing last November 10.

“I was traveling in Hong Kong,” said Espenido who was chief of police in Albuera, Leyte when Espinosa Sr., died in a pre-dawn raid in his detention cell on November 2016.

Other police officers present at the hearing were Chief Inspectors Leo Laraga and Shevert Alvin Machete who said they were transferred to Ormoc City at that time that’s why they failed to attend the hearing. Laraga was one of 19 police officers linked to the killing of the older Espinosa.

Espinosa was arrested by authorities in Abu Dhabi in October 2016 after the international police organization Interpol sent a “red notice” to their counterparts, which seeks the location and arrest of wanted persons, police said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) later sent officers to bring Espinosa home on November 18 and he was eventually placed under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The court dismissed the cases for possession of dangerous drugs, illegal drug trading and illegal possession of firearms and explosives against father and son.

The cases against the younger Espinosa were first handled by Judge Carlos Arguelles of the Baybay City RTC Branch 14.

The Supreme Court, however, allowed the cases to be transferred to Manila for security reasons. ASHLEY JOSE