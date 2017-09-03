Espenido’s transfer to Iloilo City cancelled

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said the transfer of Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido to Iloilo City from Ozamiz City would no longer push through.

The order came from the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame and was received by the Western Visayas police director, Chief Supt. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, who disclosed the cancellation of Espenido’s reassignment in a news conference at Camp Delgado in Iloilo City.

Binag said in a radio interview that Senior Supt. Henry Biñas, head of the Negros Oriental Provincial Office,

would take the post instead. Espenido will remain Ozamiz City police chief.

“We received official documents, two documents, coming from national police headquarters, and we confirmed. The first order is to appoint Senior Supt. Henry Biñas as Iloilo City police head,” Binag said.

“The reassignment of Espenido as officer in charge in Iloilo City was also cancelled,” Binag added.

Binag did not give any explanation on why Espenido’s reassignment was cancelled. He reiterated that the order came from the PNP national headquarters in Quezon City.

“We welcome Espenido’s reassignment because his experience would be of great help in Iloilo. His

accomplishments would also be helpful. However, the decision of the national headquarters changed. We are just following orders,” Binag said.

The cancellation was announced a day after the killing of alleged top drug lord Richard Prevendido in Iloilo City. Prevendido has a P1.1 million bounty on his head (see banner story).