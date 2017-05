Nestor Espenilla Jr. will be the new Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd announced on Monday.

Espenilla is the current head of the BSP’s Supervision and Examination Sector that oversees banks and other financial institutions. He will replace current Governor, Amando Tetangco Jr. Upon his retirement in July this year.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO