Espenilla promises policy continuity at BSP

Incoming Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. promised policy continuity in the country’s highest monetary authority during his six-year term, which will start in July this year.

“It’s all about continuity, plus, plus. It’s all about continuing what we have been doing in constant surveillance…” he told reporters in a press briefing at the BSP Complex in Manila on Tuesday.

His appointment was announced Monday evening. He will replace two-term governor Amando Tetangco Jr.

Espenilla currently heads the BSP’s Supervision and Examination Sector, which oversees banks and other non-financial institutions.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO