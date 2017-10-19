Espenilla still wants to slash banks’ RRR

The country’s central bank chief still wants to reduce banks’ required reserves, a move monetary authorities will have to manage to ensure that the additional liquidity benefits the economy.

“The reserve requirement is something that I would like to personally see [go]to single-digit level,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. told reporters on Wednesday.

The reserve requirement ratio (RRR) is the proportion of current deposits that banks need to keep with the central bank against the sum they can loan out to borrowers.

The BSP has kept the ratio at 20 percent since May 2014, with officials saying that they wanted to prevent a rapid increase in liquidity and credit expansion that could threaten the stability of the country’s financial system.

Monetary authorities, Espenilla said, will have to follow a “game plan” to reduce the reserve requirement.

“Our game plan is to do it in such as way to avoid the situation that we are unleashing too much liquidity that the economy is unable to absorb,” he said.

“So how do we exit from high reserve requirement? There are several things that we are watching,” he added.

A good time to lower reserves, Espenilla said, is when domestic liquidity has fallen because of outflows.

“That is a good time to inject liquidity by lowering reserves,” he said.

Capital market improvements can also pave way to a lower reserve requirement, Espenilla said.

“We want to see development among instruments and more government securities issued. When that happens, that will also allow a venue for absorbing the liquidity that we will release when we lower the reserve requirement in stages, not in one giant reduction overnight,” he explained.

In August, domestic liquidity or M3 expanded by 15.4 percent year on year — faster than July’s revised 13.5 percent — to P10.1 trillion. Month-on-month and seasonally adjusted, M3 growth was 1.8 percent.