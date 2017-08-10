Espinosa kin killed in Davao City raid

DAVAO CITY: A brother-in-law of confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa was killed in a raid conducted by operatives of Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday, in Barangay Bato, Upper Piedad in Toril this city.

Chief Insp. Ronald Lim, chief of Toril police, identified the suspect as Jake Bolanio de la Cruz alias Leonard Bolanio de la Cruz or “Daot.”

Lim said they were serving five arrest warrants against de la Cruz for his alleged involvement in the killing of two police officers in Albuera, Leyte, and drug charges, when upon seeing the approaching lawmen opened fire, triggering a gunfight.

Police said de la Cruz has been hiding in Upper Piedad for more than a year.

Assorted firearms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the slain suspect. Alexander Lopez