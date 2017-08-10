Espinosa son’s brother-in-law killed in raid in Davao City–police

DAVAO CITY – A member of the family of the late Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa has been killed in a raid by operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on August 9 in this city.

Chief Inspector Ronald Lim, chief of Toril PNP, identified the suspect as Jake Bolanio Dela Cruz alias Leonard Bolanio Dela Cruz or “Daot”.

The incident happened in Purok 15, Barangay Bato, Upper Piedad in Toril on Wednesday.

De la Cruz is the brother-in-law of professed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, son of the late Albuera mayor who was killed in a police raid in November 2016 inside his cell in Baybay, Leyte.

Lim said his men were serving five arrest warrants against De la Cruz for his alleged involvement in the killing of two police officers in Albuera and on charges for violation to the provisions of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act and the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The suspect opened fire when he sensed that police officers were approaching that resulted to armed confrontation, Lim said.

The report further said that de la Cruz has been hiding Upper Piedad for more than a year.

Assorted firearms and ammunitions were also recovered. ALEXANDER D. LOPEZ