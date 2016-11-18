Espiritu, Domingo top Archery Cup recurve first round

BAGUIO CITY: Baguio Archery Club (BAC) standout Jemuelle James Espiritu and La Union Archery Association’s (LUAA) Neo Jene Daciego led yeoman recurve competition after first round on Friday in the 3rd Philippine Archery Cup at the Athletic Bowl in Kisad Road here.

Espiritu tallied 348 points during the opening round of yeoman boys’ competition. He was followed by Alfred Migz Borra of Sto. Nino Archery Club (SNAC) who scored 333 while Archery Dream Club’s (ADC) Jeremy Reaport settled in third with 331.

In the girls’ yeoman recurve, Daciego scored 327 to grab the lead while SNAC’s budding archers Nezyhea Audrine Hare and Gianne Gasendo registered 319 and 302 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, SNAC’s Vynes Jade Diano totalled 355 points followed by Danielle Jasmin Espiritu (350 points) of BAC and Nicole Manalac (342) of Manila Polo Club Archery Team in second and third places of the girls’ bowman recurve, respectively.

For the boys’ cub recurve event, Ethan Miguel Zafra and March Christian Suela tied for the first spot with 293 points. Sancho Pacquing of Kodanda Team placed third with 291 points.

Francine Aaliyah Basadre, on the other hand, chalked up with 301 points followed by Gabrielle Monica Bidaure (298) of Memorial Dumaguete and Annika Denise Divino (278) of ADC in the girls’ cub recurve event.

Over 230 archers joined the three-day tournament that aims to discover new talents and create a pool for the national team.

”This must be one of the most interesting competitions that I have attended here in Baguio. I am indeed grateful for the opportunity for gracing this occasion,” said Baguio City Representative Mark Go during the opening ceremony.

“As I witness the ceremony this morning, I can feel the excitement of each and everyone and I realize that this competition is about focus, precision, consistency and skill. It is also coming together and building relationship and opportunity to engage people you meet the first time,” he added.

Go reminded the archers to continue reaching for their dreams even it means failing many times.

“An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward. When life is dragging you backward with difficulties, it means, it will launch you into something great. So just focus on your goal and keep aiming,” Go stressed out.

Meanwhile, Baguio Archery Club coach and local organizer John Hongitan said archery is well-known in the country, more Filipinos needs to be educated with the benefits of the sport.

“This is actually the highest number of participants we have in any archery competition. We do not say that our sport is not really known, it is just that we need to educate more people,” said Hongitan.

The World Archery Philippines, the national sports association for archery, is the organizer of the event in partnership with Highlands Archery Incorporated and the local government of Baguio City.

JEAN RUSSEL .V DAVID