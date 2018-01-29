ESPN5 to launch digital platform

ESPN 5, the multimedia licensing and co-branding collaboration between ESPN and TV 5, is launching local, ESPN5-branded editions of ESPN.com as well as subscription sports streaming service ESPN Player that can be accessed by sports fans in the Philippines.

With the launching of these local digital properties on January 31, Filipino sports fans will have an exciting new digital gateway for all latest news, scores, video and more from the Philippine sporting scene and aroung the world –anytime and anywhere.

With a vibrant sports landscape in the Philippines, the new site and streaming player reinforce ESPN5’s market leadership, authority and expertise, and represent the best and most comprehensive digital sports offering in the Philippines.

“ESPN has a strong connection with fans around the world because we are fans ourselves, driven by a similar obsession for sports,” said ESPN Southeast Asia Head Joyee Biswas.

The new properties bring an elegant, lively and more personal digital sports experience to Filipino sports fans across mobile phones, tablets and computers are part of ESPN’s leading global digital sports portfolio.

“The launch of our new co-branded digital multi-sports products for Philippine sports fans showcases our digital leadership and offers sports fans outstanding news, features and video experiences around top sports of interest to Filipino fans. These new products perfectly complement TV5’s recently launched ESPN5 channel and reinforce our signature ‘Game around the Game’ analysis across platforms,” added Biswas.

The organization wants to bring fans closer to the games, leagues and athletes they love via world-class digital products.

“We are proud to be able to feature Philippine sports news, stories from the PBA, PSL, Gilas Pilipinas and other sporting events TV5 cover as part of ESPN’s digital platforms. Now we can truly give our audience the broadcast array of sports content when they want it where they want it,” said TV5 President Chot Reyes for his part.