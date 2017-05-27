Sunday, May 28, 2017
    ‘RARE MEDIUM’

    The essence of art in vast packages

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    ‘Apollos and Aphrodite’ by Glen Cagandahan

    A group of award-winning artists collaborates to bring art aficionados the essence of art in “Rare Medium.” With their differences, they created a world of balance.

    The exhibit feature artworks with different medium, including brass, wood, wire, glass, aluminum printing plate, silver, stainless and more.

    To name a few, the group includes Ral Arrogante, Jinggoy Salcedo, Arnel Garcia, Kish Javier, Myra Molina, Helena Alegre, Marlon Lucenara, Jun Rodrigo, Marge Organo, Glen Cagandahan and Jik Villanueva.

    Bellevue Fine Art Gallery is located at LRI Design Plaza Building Nicanor Garcia St. Bel-Air II, Makati City.

    ‘Journey’ by Jik Villanueva

