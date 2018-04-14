Estafa case won’t affect operations – Alliance Select

The Department of Justice’s (DoJ) order to file estafa charges against some Alliance Select Foods International, Inc. officials is an “isolated” incident that will not affect current operations, the company said.

A 22-page resolution signed by Justice Undersecretary Deo L. Marco, dated March 27, 2018 but released to media only on Thursday, found probable cause to file charges against Alliance Select officials Jonathan Y. Dee, Alvin Y. Dee, Joanna Y. Dee-Laurel, Teresita S. Ladanga, Grace S. Dogillo and Arak Ratborihan.

The DoJ junked the charges of falsification of public documents and syndicated estafa versus the respondents, citing lack of probable cause.

The case was filed by the company’s foreign shareholders, namely Harvest All Investment Limited, Victory Fund Limited and Bondeast Private Limited, and Hedy S.C. Yap Chua, who alleged that the respondents improperly used their investments in the company to engage in supposedly illegal activities and transactions.

The investments ranged from P75 million to more than $65,000 while another had invested P4 million.

In a phone interview with The Manila Times, Alliance Select vice president and legal head Kris Ambrocio downplayed the DoJ decision.

“We affirm that there are no charges that can be filed against the incumbent [officials],” she said.

“It’s just more of isolated transactions between the shareholders … and the former management. Alliance Select is separate. It just really involves now the former directors and the shareholders.”

Alliance Select was incorporated in 2003 and exports canned seafood products to Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and South America. Its products include canned tuna, smoked salmon, salmon by-products and fishmeal.