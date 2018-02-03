Estrada appeals to Manileńos – ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada on Thursday called on the public to practice proper waste disposal and garbage segregation as he encouraged Manileńos ro “reduce, reuse and recycle.” He also ordered the strict enforcement the 1994 anti-littering ordinance. Manila is one of the world’s most densely populated cities with 42,857 people per square kilometer. Tondo has the biggest population with the 38 percent share of the Manila’s total population; second is Sampaloc with 20.7 percent, and Santa Ana, 10.7 percent. Manila produces more than 2,000 tons of garbage everyday and many of these wastes end up on the streets and in drainage pipes and waterways. Earlier, Estrada also warned the city government will crackdown on street vendors who continue to peddle their wares along Manila Baywalk, Luneta Park and other attractions along the city’s “tourist belt.”