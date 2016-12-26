Estrada had asthma, not pneumonia – son

FORMER senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada on Monday dismissed reports that his father, former President and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, had pneumonia.

“Contrary to what had been said and reported in the media, my father has no pneumonia,” Jinggoy said in a prepared statement.

According to the former senator, his father suffered an asthma attack caused by fatigue and the weather.

Jinggoy made the clarification after news reports came out that said the Manila mayor had been confined for three days at Cardinal Santos Medical Center because of pneumonia.

The reports quoted Jinggoy’s younger brother, Sen. Joseph Victor Ejecito, in a radio interview on December 23.

According to Ejercito, his father contracted pneumonia likely because of fatigue.

“My father is now well, and is resting after he was discharged from the hospital,” Jinggoy said.

The Estrada family thanked the public who prayed for the immediate recovery of the former president.

