Estrada distributes wheelchairs to Manila senior citizens

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada distributed wheelchairs to senior citizens in select areas in District 3 recently. Estrada said the distribution of wheelchairs is an extra treat for the senior citizens to go around anywhere. “There will be more wheelchairs to come in the succeeding weeks,” he added. Earlier, six Manileños who reached their 100th birthday were honored and gifted with P100,000 each by Estrada at the San Andres Sports Complex. He said the cash handouts from the city government were a token of appreciation for the centenarians’ contributions to society during the prime of their lives. “You have sacrificed much so that the present generation now enjoys the fruits of your labors,” Estrada added. The recipients were Leonila de la Fuente Acacio and Asuncion Angque Angeles, both from District 4; Leandra de Paz Valles, District 5; and Celedonia Eugenio, Bonifacio Santos and Araceli Garcia Manuel, District 6. Estrada said senior citizens can avail themselves of free maintenance for hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, high cholesterol, cough, colds, influenza and other illnesses. Seniors can also avail themselves of free movies from all movie houses in the city every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.