Estrada gives P2.1M construction materials to fire victims

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada distributed P2.1-million worth of construction materials to the fire victims in Barangay 770, Zone 84 in San Andres Bukid area to rebuild their destroyed houses. The fire destroyed about 50 houses, affecting 71 families or 235 persons, according to Barangay Chaiman Lourdes Delgado. It was the second fire incident that affected the area this year. Each family received 30 pieces of assorted lumber, plywood, iron sheets, and one kilo of assorted nails, according to the Office of the City Engineer. Estrada also visited Barangay 704, Zone 77 in Adriatico last month and distributed construction materials to about 102 families who lost their homes in a blaze on August 18. Two residents – Abelardo Salonga, 79, and his son Jimmy, 47 – died after they were trapped inside their gutted house.

