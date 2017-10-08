Estrada hikes teachers’ monthly allowance

Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada on Friday added P500 to the P2,000 monthly allowance of some 10,000 elementary and high school teachers in Manila.

Estrada made the announcement during the city’s celebration of “World Teachers’ Day” at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

“I know you have been facing a lot of problems and challenges every day,” Estrada told teachers who gathered in the event.

“I know it is not easy to educate, to discipline, and to inspire young people in this day and age, when they have the energy for Facebook and Instagram but not as much for their lessons,” he added.

Estrada also announced that another P500 will be added to the monthly allowance of teachers next year, raising their monthly allowance to P3,000.

“Your local government’s full support for your welfare, and that of the entire educational sector, is ensured as we pursue a continuing infrastructure program for the construction of a new school buildings and the upgrade of existing facilities,” he told the teachers.

The mayor, meanwhile, vowed he will help modernize teaching in Manila.

His office will be providing new equipment such as audio-visual systems, LCD projectors with whiteboards, ultramodern desktop computers, copiers, and TVL (technical, vocational, livelihood) tools, and tablet armchairs for newly constructed classrooms.

Manila schools superintendent Wilfredo Cabral said the city government has set aside P1.5 billion next year, from P1 billion in 2016 and 2017, for Manila’s infrastructure program for public schools.

“This has already been approved by the Mayor (Estrada),” he said.

Cabral also said they are improving the systems in the public schools, including the automation of everything from payroll to payment of school fees.

“If you describe the recent trends in education in Manila, we are really moving forward, because of the support of the mayor of flagship programs, as well as other programs unique in Manila. Just recently, we won in several awards,” he said.

Cabral also clarified that Estrada’s grant of allowance to teachers is not covered by the Special Education Fund (SEF). He noted that the money came from the budget of the Office of the Mayor.

“It was a good gesture from Mayor Estrada to sacrifice his own budget from the Office of the Mayor to give way for the public school teachers. That’s something they (teachers) appreciate and recognize,” he said.