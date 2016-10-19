Estrada orders arrest of 16 bgy officials

Mayor Joseph Estrada on Tuesday directed the Manila police chief to file charges against 16 government officials and policemen allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade.

Estrada ordered Manila Police District Director Senior Supt. Joel Coronel to hasten the operation against these 16 “high-value” targets (HVTs).

“Government officials who are involved in drugs do not deserve any mercy. They’re even worse than the ordinary street pushers because they took an oath to uphold the law and serve the people,” the mayor fumed.

“We will support you all the way. We will provide whatever you need, so long as these targets are put behind bars,” Estrada told Coronel in a meeting at the city hall.

Estrada said the Manila police has no reason to slacken on their job with the procurement of P20 million worth of new firearms and the release of P45 million for the allowance of the 4,652-strong city police force.

Asked how they identified the 16 high-profile drug suspects, Coronel said arrested drug suspects and those who surrendered provided the information which were backed up by records from the MPD’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Division and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.