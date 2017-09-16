Estrada posts P1.3M bail

Former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada on Saturday posted P1.33 million bail for his provisional liberty in connection with the plunder and graft complaints he is facing before the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division over the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel.

After his lawyers posted the cash bonds on Saturday morning, the court issued an order directing the release of Estrada who has been detained at the Philippine National Police custodial center since 2014.

He will be brought to the Sandiganbayan to sign documents and complete the release procedure.

“Lubos ang pasasalamat ni [former]Sen. Estrada sa Diyos, sa kanyang pamilya, mga kaibigan, mga taga suporta at sa lahat ng naniwala, nagtiwala at nagdasal para siya ay makalaya (former Sen. Estrada is grateful to God, his family, friends, supporters and to all those who believed, trusted and prayed for his freedom),” lawyer Alexis Abastillas Suarez said in a statement Friday night.

The lawyer said the court’s decision proves that the cases filed against the former senator is weak.

Estrada and two other former senators — Juan Ponce Enrile and Ramon “Bong” Revilla– were charged with plunder along with Janet Lim Napoles and several others. Enrile, 93, was released last year after the Supreme Court allowed him to post bail because if his poor health. REINA TOLENTINO

RT/CC